Man arrested in Dungannon after shotgun found in car

Police officers have arrested a 24-year-old man in Dungannon after a shotgun was found in his car on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant McGale said that just before 1.30am on September 25, the PSNI stopped and searched a vehicle being driven in the Wellington Road area of the town.

“Officers subsequently found, and recovered, a shotgun,” he said.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of a firearm without a licence.

"He remains in custody assisting with enquiries at this time.”