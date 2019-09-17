Man arrested in Kevin McAlorum murder probe released

The man is being questioned by detectives

A 55-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of former INLA man Kevin McAlorum has been released following questioning.

Mr McAlorum (31) was killed in a gangland-style shooting outside a primary school in Derriaghy on June 3, 2004.

It was widely believed to be a revenge killing, carried out by INLA members in retaliation for the murder of the organisation's leader, Gino Gallagher.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team had arrested the man under the Terrorism Act in Belfast on Tuesday, September 17.