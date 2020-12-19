Man arrested in Kieran Wylie murder investigation released on bail

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kieran Wylie in Belfast has been released on bail.

Mr Wylie (57) was gunned down at close range at a house in Lenadoon Avenue in the west of the city on May 17.

Two of his children, 16 and 28-year-old daughters, witnessed the killing.

The PSNI arrested a man, aged 46, in west Belfast on Saturday.

In the early hours of Sunday, officers said the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.