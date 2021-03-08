Man arrested in Lisburn New IRA operation released

A man arrested in Lisburn on Monday morning as part of an operation into the New IRA has been released.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the search and arrest operation in the city.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said: “Today’s arrest of a 61-year-old man is part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

The man, arrested under the Terrorism Act, was taken to Musgrave Police Station and questioned by detectives.

He was released on Monday evening.

"The investigation is ongoing," a PSNI spokesperson said.