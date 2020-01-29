Man arrested in Malcolm McKeown murder probe released

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Malcolm McKeown has been released following questioning.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewarts filling station in Waringstown, Co Down in August, 2019.

McKeown, a career criminal, was shot six times in an attack minutes after he left the shop at the petrol station.

A car believed to have been used by the murderers was later found burnt out on the edge of the Mourneview estate in Lurgan.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and taken to a Belfast police station for questioning. He has now been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Two men, Jake O'Brien (25) and Andrew Martin (24) have been charged with McKeown's murder. Both deny the charge.