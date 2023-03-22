Man arrested in murder probe of woman found dead after house fire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead following a house fire in Portadown, Co Amagh (Claudia Savage/PA) — © Claudia Savage

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead following a house fire in Portadown, Co Amagh.

PSNI said the man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody for questioning.

The woman who died was a 37-year-old foreign national.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Church Street.

She was said to be in a stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze in the early hours of Tuesday saw a number of residents evacuated from their homes.

Police were called to the scene at about 2.15am, and a strong police presence remained in the area throughout the day.

Forensic officers examining the area on Tuesday (Claudia Savage/PA) — © Claudia Savage

On Tuesday evening, a number of forensic officers were seen examining the area, including in the grounds of a nearby church.

Earlier, Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy expressed his deepest sympathies and that of the community to the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Once again, another woman meets a violent death, this murder adds to a long and depressing list of such attacks against women,” he said.

“As a society we must all collectively do more to end violence against women.”