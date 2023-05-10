Man arrested in Newry under Terrorism Act after violence at illegal republican parade in Derry

Dissident Republicans parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

A man has been arrested in connection with offences committed during an illegal republican parade in Londonderry.

It comes as police review footage of youths throwing petrol bombs during an un-notified Easter Rising event in the Creggan area of the city.

Officers in a PSNI Land Rover came under attack on Monday April 10.

Around 30 youths set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area to create a roadblock a short time later.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described the violence as “incredibly disheartening” at the time.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation,” he said.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.

“Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.”

Police said participants at the parade made their way out of City Cemetery before removing paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and setting them on fire.

Four viable devices were later discovered in the vicinity causing a major security alert.

A 39-year-old suspect has been detained under the Terrorism Act in the Newry area.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning about offences surrounded the illegal parade.