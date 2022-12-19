Man arrested in relation to Antrim machete attack released on bail

A 26-year-old man arrested in relation to a machete attack in Antrim, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It was reported just after 8pm on Saturday that a man, armed with a machete, was seen in the Central Park area.

He became involved in an altercation with another man who sustained a wound to his ear.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "The injured man aged in his thirties was taken to hospital for treatment to the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The suspect was described as being around 5' 9" tall, of average build with short, dark hair and wearing a light-coloured hooded top, with a body warmer and dark trousers.

"A short time later, a man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”