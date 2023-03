Police officers arrested man and carried out searches in the Strathroy Park area of Ardoyne in north Belfast . April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police officers arrested man and carried out searches in the Strathroy Park area of Ardoyne in north Belfast . April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police officers arrested man and carried out searches in the Strathroy Park area of Ardoyne in north Belfast . April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor in Belfast at the weekend have released a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The male was detained on Tuesday night and released on Thursday morning.

Mr Lawlor was shot dead at a house in Etna Drive, in north Belfast, on Saturday April 4.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Co Louth in January.