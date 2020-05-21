Man arrested in Scotland in connection with 2015 attempted murder of PSNI officer

Police at the scene of the attempted bomb attack (File photo)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Scotland in connection with the attempted murder of an off duty PSNI officer.

The officer had an under-vehicle improvised explosive device placed under his car in Eglinton on June 18 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, of the PSNI Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank Police Scotland colleagues for their help in arresting the man in the Glasgow area by virtue of a court warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite on Friday, May 22 2020."

The arrest follows a direction on the charges by the Public Prosecution Service following which a European Arrest Warrant was issued in 2017 to extradite the man from the Republic of Ireland.

However, he fled the jurisdiction and on Thursday he was arrested in Scotland and transported back to Northern Ireland.

The police investigation into this incident remains active.