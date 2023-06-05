Man arrested in Sean Fox murder investigation

An officer from the PSNI at the scene following a shooting on Sunday of Sean Fox, 42, at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club, in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Sean Fox.

Mr Fox, 42, was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road in west Belfast last October.

He was shot in front of more than 100 people.

On Monday police arrested a 67-year-old in west Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said he was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

“The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022,” they said.