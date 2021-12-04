Man arrested in south Belfast on burglary charges

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a string of incidents in south Belfast.

Police received a report in the early hours of Saturday morning that a man dressed in a dark coloured top was attempting to gain entry into a number of vehicles and houses in the Fitzwilliam Avenue area.

A further report was then received of windows having been broken at a house at around 3.20am.

The man was located a short distance away when officers attended the scene, he was then arrested on suspicion on attempted burglary with intent to steal.

He is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detectives have called for anyone in the area around that time or who noticed any suspicious activity, or may have dashcam footage, to call Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 282 for December 4.

An online report can also be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.