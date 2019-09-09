Man arrested in Strabane mortar bomb probe released

A 33-year-old man arrested by police investigating the weekend's Strabane mortar bomb incident has been released.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found by a resident in the Church View area.

Police said it was an attempt to kill officers blaming the New IRA.

Their investigations sparked searches in Derry and the find of another suspicious object. POlice have described that operation as complex and warned residents they could be out of their homes for some time.

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs and other missiles.

The man was held under the Terrorism Act. Under that legislation a suspect can only be charged or released, there is no provision for police bail.

Forensics at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The family home in Strabane just metres from the bomb.

General view of Strabane PSNI Station at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)