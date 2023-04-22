Man arrested in west Belfast in New IRA probe

A man (57) has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Gortnamona, west Belfast on Saturday.

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

PSNI Detective Inspector Woods said: “A 57-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of a house in the Gortnamona area as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.”