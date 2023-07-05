Man arrested on drugs charges as police investigate East Belfast UVF

A man has been arrested as part of a PSNI investigation into criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF .

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force made the arrest, which follows the seizure of suspected illegal drugs as a result of searches conducted at a number of properties in the Braniel area of east Belfast on Monday (July 3).

The 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, B and C drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity.

"I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”