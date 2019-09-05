Man arrested on suspicion of 2007 Michael Gerard Hampson murder released

A man has been arrested.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering Michael Gerard Hampson has been released pending a report to the PPS.

Mr Hampson (53) from Londonderry was reported missing on December 7, 2007.

His body was found on the shore of Lough Neagh near Toomebridge on January 9 2008.

Although a post mortem was inconclusive, the pathologist concluded that there “must be considerable suspicions surrounding the death”.

Mr Hampson’s family made a complaint about the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Mr Hampson in January 2010.