Man arrested on suspicion of 2007 Michael Gerard Hampson murder released
A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering Michael Gerard Hampson has been released pending a report to the PPS.
Mr Hampson (53) from Londonderry was reported missing on December 7, 2007.
His body was found on the shore of Lough Neagh near Toomebridge on January 9 2008.
Although a post mortem was inconclusive, the pathologist concluded that there “must be considerable suspicions surrounding the death”.
Mr Hampson’s family made a complaint about the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Mr Hampson in January 2010.