Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after Antrim house fire

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information on the fire which broke out at the property in the Rathmore Gardens area on Thursday at around 5pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze. One man was taken to hospital for treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “The incident resulted in extensive damage being caused throughout the upstairs of the house and into the roof space.

“However, had fire crews not responded so quickly, serious damage could also have been caused to neighbouring properties.

“One man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1342 of 09/06/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.