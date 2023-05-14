Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting woman in Derry

Police respond to the incident in Celandine Court (Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage and assault on a woman in Derry.

Officers were called out to a reported altercation at a property in Celandine Court on Saturday night.

It was reported a man had attacked a woman with a blunt object and also damaged a fence.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.