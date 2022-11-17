Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Ballymoney stabbing incident

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Ballymoney in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident happened in the Gate End area of the town shortly before 1.50am.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect has since been released on bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

PSNI Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “Shortly before 1.50am, it was reported that a man was stabbed by another male in the Gate End area of the town.

“The victim, who sustained a puncture wound to his chest during the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A short time later, a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us to contact 101, and quote reference number 116 of 17/11/22.”