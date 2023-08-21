Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Co Down stabbing released on bail

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The incident occurred in the Tullyronan area of Ardglass during the early hours of Sunday, August 20.

The investigation continues.

One male, aged in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “We received a report at around 2.40am that a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the Tullyronan area.

“It is believed that two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside a licensed premises in the town earlier in the evening.

“The men are believed to have left the premises and during a fight involving the two men, one of the men aged in his 20s received a number of stab wounds to his body."