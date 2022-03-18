Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim left in ‘critical condition’ in Ardoyne

Scene of the incident in Ardoyne.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a “serious assault” in north Belfast which has left the victim critical in hospital.

Police remain at the scene in Brookfield Mill, in the Flax Street area of Ardoyne on Friday afternoon.

A police officer said: “Shortly after 6.40am police received a report of an altercation at an address in the area.

"Police responded and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is described as critical.

“A 30-year-man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.”

According to reports, PSNI armed response units were tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.47am on Friday, March 18, following reports of an incident in the Flax Street area.

"NIAS despatched three emergency crews, a HART crew and an ambulance officer to the scene. The HEMS team was also despatched to the incident arriving by ambulance car.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH," he added.

Detectives are appealing for with any information about the incident, or who can help with their enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 478 18/03/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/