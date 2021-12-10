Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co Fermanagh assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault at a house in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh on Monday.

The incident happened on the Lettergreen Road at around 6pm earlier this week.

Police said three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and an 18-year-old man has been arrested.

They appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said:

“Police received a report of an assault at a property on the Lettergreen Road at around 6am on Monday.

“Three men were taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds.

“Today (10 December) we have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 224 of 06/12/21.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”