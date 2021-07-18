Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following east Belfast altercation

Victim, aged 53, sustained serious injuries in incident, say PSNI

A male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an altercation in east Belfast left a 53-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries, police have said.

Two men were involved in the incident at the junction between Pearl Street and My Lady’s Road around 7am on Sunday.

The PSNI said in a statement that a motive has yet to be established but weapons were used during the attack.

No details in relation to the type of weapons has been disclosed.

A police spokesperson revealed a man, aged 49, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 53-year-old man is in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

“At this stage detectives are keeping an open mind as to the motive,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information relating to it, can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 685 of 18/07/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org