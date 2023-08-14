Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in north Belfast

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

It happened on the Whitewell Road area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the serious assault.

PSNI Detective Inspector Harvey said: “At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area.

"He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

“A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23.”