Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Fermanagh

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as an investigation continues into an incident in Fermanagh on December 6,

Detectives investigating an incident in the Donagh area of County Fermanagh in the early hours of Monday, December 6, have arrested a 49 year old man.

The man is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 224 of 06/12/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.