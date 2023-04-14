Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences during DCI John Caldwell murder bid probe released on bail

A 42-year-old man arrested following searches in relation to the investigation of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released on bail.

The suspect was detained following searches in properties in the Greater Belfast area on Friday on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property

A police spokesperson said he has now been released to allow for further enquiries.

DCI Caldwell was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park in Omagh on February 22. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the shooting was carried out by the New IRA.