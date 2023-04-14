Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences during DCI John Caldwell murder bid probe searches

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following searches in relation to the investigation of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell .

The man was arrested following searches in properties in the Greater Belfast area on Friday on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property

A police spokesperson said he is currently in custody.

DCI Caldwell was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park in Omagh on February 22. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the shooting was carried out by the New IRA.