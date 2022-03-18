Man arrested on suspicion of fraud over ‘uncompleted construction jobs’ after arriving at Belfast airport released on bail

The man was arrested by PSNI after he arrived at Belfast International Airport.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a number of fraud offences in the Fermanagh and Omagh areas has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said he was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of theft and fraud by false representation.

The alleged offences relate to incidents reported to police between February 14, 2022 and March 16, 2022, involving several construction jobs for which deposits were paid but work was not completed.

