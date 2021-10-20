Man arrested on suspicion of Jake Bailey-Sloan’s murder released on bail

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jake Bailey-Sloan (23), has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Bailey-Sloan died from his injuries following an assault in Portadown during the early hours of Sunday October 17.

The Co Armagh man passed away in hospital on Monday.

The PSNI are appealing for contact from “anyone who was in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, between 1:30am and 3:30am on Sunday morning, particularly if they witnessed any altercations in the area”.

“I also appeal to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to come forward and make contact with Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21,” said Detective Chief Inspector, Darren McCartney.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”