Man arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death in Co Armagh

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on December, 20 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Armagh.

Four police units and four forensic officers attended the scene in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man arrested is aged in his 30s and police enquiries are continuing.

SDLP councillor for the area, Declan McAlinden, said the local community has been rocked by the news.

He said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who passed away. She came from a well known and highly respected family in the wider Lurgan and Craigavon area and I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through at this difficult time. I know many of the woman’s family members and my heart goes out to them, I have no doubt the local community will rally around them as they come to terms with what's happened.

“The loss of a young life in any circumstances is devastating, but it is particularly hard at this time of year when families will be coming together to celebrate the festive season. This is the second tragedy to hit our community in the past few days with the death of Odhran O’Neill in Thailand and my thoughts are also with his loved ones.

“I would urge everyone to give police the time and space needed to carry out their investigation into the death of this woman which is still in its early stages. Anyone who knows anything about what took place should come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Mr O’Neill died following an incident involving a kayak earlier this week.

The 22-year-old from Lurgan was last seen kayaking in the Khao Sok National Park in Bangkok on Saturday.

It is understood Odhran’s kayak had capsized and after saying he would swim to shore, he was not seen afterwards.