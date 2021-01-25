Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Belfast woman

Police at the scene of the murder in the Windermere Road area of south Belfast on August 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a mother-of-four in her south Belfast home last summer.

On August 16, Susan Baird (60) was murdered in her home at a cul-de-sac at Windermere Road in the Four Winds area of the city.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team arrested the man on suspicion of murder earlier today.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave custody suite for questioning.