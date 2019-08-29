Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Malcolm McKeown released unconditionally

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown has been released unconditionally.

Police investigating the murder arrested the man in the Lurgan area on Thursday morning.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning but was later released unconditionally.

Two men have previously been charged with Mr McKeown’s murder.

McKeown, 54, was shot six times at a petrol station in Waringstown, Co Down on Monday August 19.

Police have linked the killing to a long-standing feud between groups in the area.