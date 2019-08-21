Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Malcolm McKeown

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The man was arrested by detectives and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Police are carrying out searches in relation to the murder. Two searches have been completed and two are still ongoing in the Lurgan and Waringstown areas.

Mr McKeown was found shot dead in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village on Monday, August 19.

He lived in the Waringstown area and was a father of three.

Mr McKeown had a lengthy criminal past and police are "keeping an open mind" on the motive for his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said a blue coloured car was seen leaving the scene and subsequently a VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan later on Monday night.

Police at the scene of the shooting yesterday

Police have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the murder to get in touch with them by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”