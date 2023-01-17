Man arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or ammunition in Lurgan released on bail
Emma Montgomery
A man who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or ammunition in Lurgan has been released on bail.
The 50-year-old was detained on Monday in the Princes Street area of the town.
Specially trained firearms officers attended the scene.
A Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed to prevent harm to the person and officers.
The Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.