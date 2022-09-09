Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over 1996 IRA Manchester bomb

The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre after the bomb attack in 1996

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the 1996 bombing carried out by the IRA in Manchester city centre, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a statement they added: “A man has been arrested last night at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences and remains in custody where he will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West.

"This arrest is in connection with enquiries into the IRA bomb detonation that shook Manchester City Centre in 1996.”

A 3,000lb truck bomb was detonated near the city's Arndale Centre on June 15, 1996, causing widespread devastation and leaving more than 200 people injured.

Miraculously, no one was killed.

It had been the second time the city had been targeted by the republican terrorist group during the 1990s.

The IRA detonated two explosions in the city in December 1992, injuring 64 people.