Man arrested on suspicion of withholding information in William 'Pat' McCormick murder case released on bail

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of withholding information in relation to the murder of William 'Pat' McCormick has been released on bail.

The teenager was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice but has now been released pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on Friday by Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder of Mr McCormick.

David Gill (26), from Ballyglighorn Road in Newtownards, is currently in custody accused of Mr McCormick's murder.

His co-accused, 21-year-old Lesley-Ann Dodds, from Mountcollyer Avenue in Belfast, is on bail facing charges of aiding and abetting Mr McCormick's murder and perverting the course of justice.

Mr McCormick's body was recovered from a lake in Ballygowan on July 9 after he had gone missing weeks earlier on May 30.

His disappearance sparked widespread searches for the 55-year-old father of four, with police launching a murder inquiry soon after.