Man arrested over 1993 murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson due in court on explosives charges

A 59-year-old man has been charged with acquiring explosives after being arrested during searches by detectives in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993.

He is due in court next month.

Police said detectives have charged the man with acquiring explosives following searches on Wednesday. He is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court on June 9.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch in connection with the murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

The man, along with two other men, aged 48 and 62, who were also arrested in connection with Constable Ferguson’s murder were released following questioning. The murder investigation continues.

Constable Ferguson was shot dead by an IRA gunman while on duty in Shipquay Street in the city at around 2pm on Saturday January 23 1993.

He was a 21-year-old single man from Omagh when he was murdered.

The RUC officer was shot while attending a call out to the Richmond centre. He remained on the street when his two colleagues entered the shopping centre.

A lone gunman approached him from behind and shot him twice in the back of the head.

The gunman made off on foot along Shipquay Street before entering Castle Street in the direction of the Bogside.