Man arrested over assault claims by armed response units in west Belfast

Armed Police respond to an incident in the Cavendish Street area of west Belfast on September 6th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was arrested after armed police officers responded to an incident in west Belfast on Sunday.

Two police armed response units and a PSNI dog unit took part in the operation at Cavendish Street, off the Falls Road.

“A mattress was blocking the door of the property,” an eyewitness said.

“Police officers shouted warnings for a male occupant to come outside. A few moments later the male occupant arrived at the door and was arrested.”

The man, aged in his 30’s, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.