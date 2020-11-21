Man arrested over Birmingham bombs denies any link: solicitor

Brief raises safety concerns for client questioned in Belfast over 1974 atrocity and released conditionally

A solicitor acting for a man arrested in connection with the Birmingham pub bombings has said his client strongly denies any link to the 1974 atrocity.

Michael Patrick Reilly was detained at an address in Belfast on Wednesday morning by officers from West Midlands Police assisted by the PSNI.

He was held under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Street PSNI custody block, while searches continued at his address throughout the day.

Mr Reilly was released conditionally on Thursday.

The arrest came days before the 46th anniversary of the two deadly blasts which ripped apart the Mulberry Bush and Tavern In The Town pubs on November 21 1974, killing 21 people.

Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh of O Muirigh Solicitors said: "My client was arrested on Wednesday November 18 and questioned under caution by West Midlands Police at Musgrave Police Station in relation to a number of historic matters.

"He was released unconditionally on Thursday November 19.

"My client denies any involvement in the matters for which he was questioned including any knowledge of, or role in, the Birmingham Bombs.

"It is a matter of grave concern that photographs of our client's home address being searched by police have appeared in media reports.

"The publication of these photographs has implications for the safety of my client and his family.

"I will be raising this serious development with police and the Police Ombudsman."

West Midlands Police said Mr Reilly was interviewed under caution but was released after a search of his home was carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell, head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, said: "We are committed to finding those responsible for the terrible murders of 21 innocent victims almost 46 years ago.

"Let me assure families of the victims and the people of Birmingham that we're working relentlessly to find the bombers and bring them to justice."

At an inquest into the bombings last year, a jury concluded a botched IRA warning call on the night led to 21 people being unlawfully killed.

The two bombs planted in the two pubs also injured up to 220 other victims.

The bungled West Midlands Police inquiry in the immediate aftermath of the bombings led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six, one of the worst miscarriages of justice in legal history.

They were freed in 1991 after their convictions were quashed.

During evidence given at last year's inquest, an anonymous IRA volunteer named the men he said had been involved in the attacks.

The individual - identified at the hearing only as Witness O - said those who took part were Mick Murray, Seamus McLoughlin and James Francis Gavin, as well as a fourth man, Michael Hayes, who now lives in Dublin.

The arrest came a month after Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would consider holding a public inquiry into the bombings.

Ms Patel also said she wants to visit Birmingham to meet justice campaigners, including Julie Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine died in the bombings. Ms Hambleton, who is part of the victims' families' campaign group Justice 4 The 21, had called the arrest "monumental".

Today is the 46th anniversary of the bombings.