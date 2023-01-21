Man arrested over car set on fire after Armagh crash
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a car set on fire following a crash in Armagh.
Police received a report around 11.50pm on Friday of the alight vehicle on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh. Officers attended and found the driver of the vehicle had left the scene.
Further enquires led to police attending an address in the Ardmore Hill area and located a male in the area, who was arrested for a number of offences including arson, assaulting a police officer and aggravated vehicle taking.
He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.
