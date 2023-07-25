Man arrested over Co Londonderry break-ins and gun charge released on bail

A 29-year-old man arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with break-ins in Co Londonderry and a gun offence has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested in the Drumahoe area on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police made the arrest as part of their investigations into a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.

“Our investigation remains ongoing into both of these reports and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101,” a PSNI spokesperson said.