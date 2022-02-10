Man arrested over crashing hijacked car into business premises in Downpatrick

The hijacked car crashed into three parked cars before crashing into a business premises.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences following an incident in Downpatrick earlier today, Thursday, February 10.

It was reported a car was hijacked from the Meadowlands area of Downpatrick shortly after 2.30pm when a man smashed the passenger window of a Grey VW Golf and attempted to assault the driver, who escaped.

A short time later the hijacked vehicle then crashed into at least three cars on Church Street in the town.

The vehicle then crashed into a business premises on Market Street when the man fled from the scene.

He was later arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.