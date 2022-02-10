Man arrested over crashing hijacked car into business premises in Downpatrick
Amy Cochrane
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences following an incident in Downpatrick earlier today, Thursday, February 10.
It was reported a car was hijacked from the Meadowlands area of Downpatrick shortly after 2.30pm when a man smashed the passenger window of a Grey VW Golf and attempted to assault the driver, who escaped.
A short time later the hijacked vehicle then crashed into at least three cars on Church Street in the town.
The vehicle then crashed into a business premises on Market Street when the man fled from the scene.
He was later arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.