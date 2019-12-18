Man arrested over Derry pipe bomb attack released

The attack happened in the Montgomery Close area of Londonderry. Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man arrested by police investigating pipe bomb attacks in Londonderry earlier this year has been released.

Attacks were carried out at Montgomery Close and Curlew Way in the city in March and May 2019.

A six-year-old boy picked up the pipe bomb in Curlew Way after it exploded in May.

It was found in the garden of a house in the area.

Speaking in March, PSNI Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said the Montgomery Close residents were lucky to escape injury.

The man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act on Wednesday.

He was released unconditionally on Thursday.

Those arrested under The Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the Public Prosecution Service. Police bail is not permitted under the legislation.