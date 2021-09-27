Man arrested over Dungiven police murder attempt charged over Maghaberry disorder

Man detained under Terrorism Act following incident in April

A man arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a part-time police officer was released following questioning but charged over a separate incident.

After his release, the 21-year-old was arrested as part of an investigation into disorder outside Maghaberry prison in 2020, and questioned on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions. He is to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man was held on Sunday evening in connection to the activities of the New IRA, the PSNI said on Monday.

That arrest was connected to the discovery of a device in Dungiven in April.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, explained: “The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car on the Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday, April 19.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”