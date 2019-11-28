Man arrested over Eugene Carr murder released

Eugene Carr died in 2015 after being attacked at his Bessbrook home in Co Armagh

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Co Armagh pensioner Eugene Carr has been released.

Mr Carr (73), who was disabled, was stabbed 15 times while asleep in his bed at his Bessbrook home in November 2015.

It is believed three masked men carried out the attack.

Earlier this month, Mr Carr's daughters offered a £10,000 reward for information that will lead to convictions, which was matched by the charity Crimestoppers, creating an overall reward of £20,000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the Coleraine area on Thursday on suspicion of Mr Carr's murder. He was later released unconditionally.

Detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "Eugene was a father and grandfather and he died in the Royal Victoria Hospital on 17 November, 2015 as a result of injuries that he received when he was attacked whilst in his bed at his home in Clogharevan Park, Bessbrook, in the early hours of Monday 31 August 2015.

“I believe three individuals carried out the attack and Eugene’s family still do not have answers. There is a £20,000 reward for information leading to a successful prosecution; £10,000 from Crimestoppers and £10,000 matched by Eugene’s three daughters.

"I sincerely hope this substantial reward provides an incentive for those who know anything to come forward and tell police."

Anyone with any information regarding Mr Carr's murder has been urged to police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.