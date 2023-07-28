Man arrested over fire at Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast which destroyed eatery’s outside seating area

The outside seating area of Mourne Seafood in Belfast that was burnt (Photo: Mourne Seafood)

Police investigating a report of a fire at Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast have arrested a man.

The blaze took place in the Bank Street area of Belfast on Wednesday.

The owners of Mourne Seafood Bar said the outside seating area would be closed for the foreseeable future.

The PSNI received a report of a fire in the area at around 4.40am, which is being treated as arson.

It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

PSNI Inspector Edgar said: "Following police enquiries a 37-year-old man was identified and arrested. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 195 of 26/07/23.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week owner Bob McCoubrey said it was "bad news” for his business after sharing images of picnic tables burned and debris scattered across the ground.

Mr McCoubrey said the incident is “not what we needed” coming up to their busiest summer period.

"This is when our outside area becomes very important to the business, so yeah – bad news this morning” he added.

"What we will do is we will accommodate everyone who has booked outside and sort them to dine inside this weekend. Inside is not affected so the Mourne Seafood Bar will operate as normal.

"Then we will sit down and decide whether it is worth fixing this up for this summer or not.

"The rest of the business operates and normal and we will probably look at extending our opening hours to make up for the damage out here.”

Mr McCoubrey said it would probably cost about £15,000 to get the outside facility operational again for the summer, but questioned if it was worth spending the money, given it is late July.

He said the outside area had proven very popular with customers, particularly tourists.”