Man arrested over firearms offences after Armagh petrol station ATM theft

Man arrested following the theft of an ATM from a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill. A digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A man has been arrested in connection with firearms offences after a stolen digger was used to rip an ATM out of a filling station in Armagh.

The offence occurred on the Portadown Road, Richhill, on Tuesday, December 20.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

A digger was stolen from a nearby site and a built-in cash machine stolen from the filling station, causing substantial damage to the building.

The digger was later found on fire. A van, trailer and the ATM were later recovered in the Moy Road area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Reports can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.