A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a “fully primed bomb” found in Londonderry almost three years ago.

The device had been located in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on June 5, 2020.

The arrest comes after police searched a house in Galliagh and seized a number of items.

The arrested man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.