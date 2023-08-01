Man arrested over multiple burglaries and thefts across NI

Detectives have arrested a man following a spate of burglaries and thefts across Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old man was arrested following a search in east Belfast on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “The man, aged 31, was arrested following a search which was carried out in the east Belfast area on Tuesday. “The search was in connection with a number of reports of burglaries at premises in County Down.

“One of these took place at a takeaway premises at Market Square in Dromore in the early hours of July 23, when it was reported that at around 3.15am, two men used a hammer to force entry into the premises and stole the till, as well as cash from the safe.

“On Friday, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the Mullaghdrin Road area of Dromara, and items including a CCTV camera, a leather satchel, and a quantity of jewellery were taken.

“On the same date, it was further reported that jewellery and old coins were stolen from a house in the Mountview Road area of Ballynahinch.

“The property was ransacked, and damage was also caused to a door.”

Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: “The man was also arrested in connection with the theft of number plates from premises at Beersbridge Road in east Belfast, and Elgin Street in south Belfast, and the theft of a blue Toyota RAV 4 from a house at Drumaknockan Road, Hillsborough, which was believed to have been used in the burglaries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.