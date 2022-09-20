Man arrested over murder of Ballymena dad Brian McIlhagga seven years ago

Brian McIlhagga from Ballymena who was shot in Ballymoney

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brian McIlhagga.

The father-of-five was beaten and shot after being dragged from a house in Ballymoney on January 5, 2015.

A 33-year-old woman who lived in the property was also attacked by the gang of masked men.

Four children were present at the time and were left traumatised.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team apprehended a suspect early on Tuesday.

“Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5th, 2015,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The man was arrested in the Ballymoney area this morning, Tuesday September 20th, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.”

A number of people have previously been arrested but subsequently released.